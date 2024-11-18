Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over a high level meeting, said that the State Government was contemplating to formulate a new compassionate employment policy.

He said that the State Government was adopting a liberal and sympathetic approach to offer employment to those who lost their family members during service.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to compile and present the department wise details of the applicants and said that the State Government will take appropriate decision keeping in view all aspects to benefit maximum applicants. He said that the State Government was committed to support the well being of dependants by giving preference to widows and orphans in providing employment on compassionate ground.

Sukhu said that the present State Government has taken numerous initiatives to ensure the well being of the government employees. "In the first Cabinet meeting, the State Government has reinstated the Old Pension Scheme to all the government employees so that they can live a dignified life after their retirement," CM Sukhu said.

He said that the present State Government has also released 11 percent dearness allowance to all the government employees and pensioners within two years of the government's tenure.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary Finance Devesh Kumar, Secretaries M.Sudha Devi and Rakesh Kanwar and Secretary Law Sharad Kumar Lagwal were also present in the meeting.

Earlier CM Sukhu on Sunday said that the state government will hold a mega event to celebrate the completion of two years of the Congress government on December 11 at Kahlur Sports Complex, Bilaspur.

Over 25,000 people are expected to attend this event, and the Chief Minister directed arrangements to begin immediately to ensure its success.

He said this while meeting Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, former Minister Ram Lal Thakur, former MLA Bumber Thakur, and Congress leader Vivek Kumar and discussed various developmental initiatives for Bilaspur district.

The leaders assured the Chief Minister that the event would be historic. Discussions were also held on developmental projects underway in the district. (ANI)

