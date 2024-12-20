Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 20 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday stated that the government, with enforcement officers and district administrative heads, must act as the medium for delivering quality services, facilities, and welfare scheme benefits to the public.

He emphasised that Collectors and District Development Officers must perform their duties with a strong sense of responsibility. The Chief Minister made these remarks at the inauguration of a one-day joint conference of the State's District Collectors and District Development Officers in Gandhinagar.

Rural Development Minister Raghavji Patel, Minister of State for Panchayat Bachubhai Khabad, and Chief Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Hasmukh Adhia were present.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that it is the duty of the public servant to serve the public and resolve their issues. To improve public relations, he encouraged district officials to conduct field visits and better understand the people's concerns.

The CM said that during field visits, along with addressing public complaints and grievances, it is crucial to gather feedback on the district officials' and employees' behaviours, ensuring a more proactive approach to good governance.

He directed the Collectors and Development Officers to establish a strong system at the district level for the swift resolution of public issues and timely responses to citizens' representations, aiming to create a scenario where there is no need to visit SWAGAT.

Reaffirming the 'Zero Tolerance Against Corruption' stance, the CM emphasised the importance of eliminating corruption, which hinders the progress and global development of Gujarat-- a role model of development.

He also noted that government circulars and rules must be interpreted consistently across districts, and if any work deviates from established rules, clear justifications should be provided. The system is permanent, not individuals or their positions. Therefore, the priority should be to elevate the dignity and status of positions through transparent and honest public service, said the CM.

Gujarat has become a model of development and a growth engine, a success the CM attributed to the efforts of Collectors, DDOs, and their teams as district heads. He said that the roadmap for Viksit Gujarat, within the framework of Viksit Bharat, is in place, and district heads must show the determination and efficiency required to achieve Viksit Gujarat by 2047.

The CM suggested holding similar Collector and DDO conferences in the districts, helping both the state government and district officials better understand district-level development. The one-day conference included a review of district performance in key schemes from the Revenue, Panchayat, and Rural Development Departments, all of which directly impact the public.

Additionally, group discussions were held, including presentations on district-level initiatives under Nirmal Gujarat 2.0, Nal Se Jal, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, PMJAY, and PM Poshan Yojana. During the event, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar explained the purpose of the conference, mentioning that the true success of any government scheme is measured not by statistical achievements but by its impact on citizens.

He said that Collectors and District Development Officers, as district administrative heads, must prioritize the well-being of the people. Only better quality initiatives can enhance citizens' welfare and strengthen their trust in the government.

The Chief Secretary also emphasised the importance of establishing a 'feedback mechanism' to improve the effectiveness of government schemes. He noted that district-level officers, due to their close connection with the public, are in the ideal position to strengthen this feedback system.

Additional Chief Secretaries to the Chief Minister, Pankaj Joshi and MK Das, Secretary to the Chief Minister, Avantika Singh, along with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries from various departments of the State Government participated in the conference. (ANI)

