Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): As part of the grand state-level Republic Day celebrations in Tapi district, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, inaugurated 49 eco-friendly e-rickshaws in the presence of Governor Acharya Devvrat on the Republic Day's eve.

After the "At Home" diplomatic program held at the grounds near the Circuit House, CM Patel, District Development Officer VN Shah, District Rural Development Agency Director Khyati Patel, and other dignitaries flagged off e-rickshaws, a press statement by Gujarat Chief Minister's Office stated.

Aiming for environmental sustainability, these e-vehicles have been allocated to 7 villages in Uchhal taluka, 12 villages in Songadh taluka, 10 villages in Vyara taluka, 5 villages in Dolvan taluka, 5 villages in Nizar taluka, 4 villages in Kukarmunda taluka, and 5 villages in Valod taluka, bringing the total to 49 e-vehicles.

To improve the convenience and well-being of the people in Tapi district, 49 e-vehicles were launched for solid waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission by the District Rural Development Agency.

With an investment of Rs1.02 crore, these e-rickshaws will cover 49 gram panchayats across the district, addressing waste management in rural areas. The e-vehicles will collect waste door-to-door, segregate it, compost wet waste, and send dry waste for recycling, creating a revenue stream for Gram Panchayats, according to the release.

CM Patel also inaugurated development works worth Rs 240 crores, according to his post on X.

"The tribal community has made a great contribution to the country's freedom struggle, and the freedom fighters of Tapi district were remembered and paid tribute to," the CM's post read.

A check of Rs 2.50 crore was presented to the District Collector and a check of Rs 2.50 crore was presented to the District Development Officer.

On this occasion, the introductory booklet of Tapi district "Tapi... a confluence of nature, culture and power" was also released.

"This booklet provides an excellent introduction to the unparalleled natural beauty bestowed upon Tapi district by nature, the cultural heritage of the nature-loving tribal community, the golden history of the district, informative information about the seven talukas, which are the seven gems of the district, and the geographical situation of the district," CM Patel added in his post. (ANI)

