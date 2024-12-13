Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 13 (ANI): As part of the celebrations of 'Seva, Sankalp Ane Samarpan Na 2 Varsh,' which commemorates the completion of two years of the Gujarat government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the CM chaired the 'Celebrating Women Startups and Innovators' event was held at i-Hub, Ahmedabad on Thursday.

CM Patel also inaugurated the Women Startup Exhibition, which highlighted the innovative work of women entrepreneurs in sectors such as Clean Technology, Agritech, Healthcare, and Deep Tech, according to a statement by the Gujarat government.

The CM reiterated the commitment of both the state and central governments to fulfill the aspirations of entrepreneurs, and said that various campaigns like Digital India, Start-Up India, and Stand Up India "play a crucial role in strengthening the start-up ecosystem in the country."

"Women-led startups from various fields actively participated in the exhibition. In the event, organised by Gujarat Knowledge Society and i-Hub, the CM interacted with women entrepreneurs and gained insights into their startup journeys," read the statement.

The CM informed about the provision of testing and validation facilities to help women startups advance from Mind to Market (concept to market).

According to the statement, the CM highlighted that the startup ecosystem has been developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also allowing India to secure the third position globally in the startup ecosystem.

"The CM also pointed out that the Prime Minister's 'Back to Basics' mantra has propelled projects such as recycling and 'best from waste,' which are gaining momentum and inspiring many young entrepreneurs with innovative solutions," the statement read.

Talking about the role of women in the creation of Viksit Bharat, the CM said that nowadays the contribution of women in the economy is 42 per cent. He emphasised that the state government is committed to involving women entrepreneurs in building Viksit Bharat by providing them with the right platform, with the necessary facilities and support.

The CM announced that arrangements would be made for government departments to adopt products from women entrepreneurs and support their initiatives. Reiterating the Prime Minister's motto 'Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai.

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, continuous efforts are being made to offer a suitable platform for industries and startups in fields such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, through adequate facilities and support. Both the Central and State Governments are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of entrepreneurs," the CM noted.

During the event, Sunaina Tomar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department, delivered the welcome address, stating that the program was organised to celebrate the creativity and innovation of women innovators. She emphasised that the exhibition, a key part of the event, offered a platform for showcasing products developed by women entrepreneurs.

She further mentioned that Gujarat has fostered an ecosystem that empowers women entrepreneurs through initiatives like WEstart and the Student Startup and Innovation Policy (SSIP), the statement read.

The event was attended by Dinesh Gurav, Director of the Commissionerate of Higher Education, Hiranmay Mahanta, CEO of i-Hub, along with officials and employees from i-Hub and Gujarat Knowledge Society, and women entrepreneurs. (ANI)

