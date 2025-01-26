Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, unfurled the national flag in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Republic Day celebration was held at Titwa in Tapi district in Gujarat.

Taking to social media X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended warm wishes to the people of Gujarat and the nation.

"Warm wishes to all of you on the 76th Republic Day. Salute to all the freedom fighters and constitution-makers who dedicated their lives to India's independence," Patel wrote.

He further emphasised the importance of adhering to the Constitution's values while working together to build a developed India. "The golden age of independence has begun, and under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi, India has carved out a proud place for itself in the world. Let us all unite and take India to the top of the ranks of developed countries through joint efforts and harmony," he added.

In another post, Patel also praised Gujarat's remarkable representation at the National Republic Day Parade held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

"Gujarat's beauty was wonderfully depicted in the Republic Day Tableau, which showcased a beautiful blend of the state's heritage and modern development, from Anartpur to Ektanagar," Patel wrote on X.

He highlighted the artistic representation of Gujarat's ancient architecture, the Statue of Unity, the C-295 aircraft facility, and the state's leadership in the semiconductor sector. He congratulated the entire team for the creation and presentation of the Tableau.

"From the ancient architecture of Gujarat to the Statue of Unity, the C-295 aircraft facility and Gujarat's leadership in the semiconductor sector have also been depicted attractively in this table. Congratulations to the entire team involved in the creation and presentation of Tableau," he further added in X post. (ANI)

