Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 14 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has reached a significant milestone in its technology ecosystem with the signing of a crucial MoU between the State Government's Science and Technology Department and global leader Jabil on Thursday.

With the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a global leader in technological transformation, positioning itself as a hub for digital innovation. The India Semiconductor Mission, India AI Mission, and National Quantum Mission are set to revolutionize the electronics manufacturing sector, alongside advancements in AI, IoT, and 5G technology.

Guided by the Prime Minister's vision and driven by the Chief Minister's leadership, Gujarat is at the forefront of this transformation. The signing of this MOU represents another significant leap in the state's journey toward becoming a global technology leader.

According to Gujarat CMO, the MoU, signed between the Gujarat Science and Technology Department and Jabil--a global leader in engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions--outlines an investment of Rs1,000 crore in the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR). The new unit, developed in partnership with the Gujarat Government, will focus on sectors including networking, capital goods, automotive, and other allied industries.

The MoU, signed in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, highlights Jabil's commitment to expanding its operations in India by 2027, generating an estimated 5,000 jobs, and driving skill development through enhanced research and development capabilities.

B N Shukla, Operations Director of Jabil, and Manish Gurvan, Mission Director of the Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM), officially signed the MoU. The formal exchange took place between Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary of the Science and Technology Department, and Frederic McCoy, Executive Vice President, Global at Jabil.

GSEM serves as the nodal implementation agency for Gujarat's electronics sector investments.

"This MOU will significantly strengthen the state's technology ecosystem by creating high-skill job opportunities and promoting the manufacture of world-class products. The Dholera SIR, equipped with industry-ready plug-and-play infrastructure and an efficient logistical framework, is poised to support high-tech manufacturing, aligning with the Prime Minister's Make in India initiative," said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Jabil, a trusted partner for top global brands, has over 50 years of industry experience and operates more than 100 sites globally. The company combines its extensive global reach with local expertise to deliver scalable, customized solutions.

Technology leaders like Micron, Tata Electronics, CG Power, and Cranes have already set up semiconductor operations in Gujarat. Tata Electronics Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, is establishing India's first commercial semiconductor fab at Dholera. Jabil's expansion in India will create unique opportunities for technology companies and strengthen the robust ecosystem in Dholera.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by the Chief Minister's Additional Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, the Principal Secretary of the Science and Technology Department Mona Khandhar, and senior officials from Jabil. (ANI)

