Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Gujarat Maritime Board has officially announced the 'Gujarat Inland Vessels Rules, 2024' to enhance safety in boating activities across the state, said a statement from Gujarat CMO.

These rules provide detailed guidelines for the registration, survey, and operational permissions for pleasure crafts/boats and regulate vessels operating on the state's inland waterways, as per a statement from the Gujarat Maritime Board, added the statement.

Additionally, all owners of pleasure crafts/boats in the state are required to mandatorily register their boats with the office of the respective District Collector. Once registered, the boat will undergo a survey conducted by the Gujarat Maritime Board's surveyor.

Furthermore, obtaining a permit from the District Magistrate or Municipal Commissioner is compulsory to operate the boat.

It is important to note that owners must complete the registration process in the prescribed form as outlined in the rules.

Failure to comply with these regulations will result in legal action against the boat owners, and the vessel will be deemed illegal, according to the statement. (ANI)

