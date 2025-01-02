Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 2 (ANI): The Gujarat government's scheme, Mukhyamantri Kanya Kelavani, has seen significant results within just three months of launching its auction portal. Over 400 items have been auctioned, leading to the successful sale of 181 items and raising more than Rs36.97 lakh for the Kanya Kelavani Nidhi, according to officials.

The primary aim of promoting Mukhyamantri Kanya Kelavani and supporting girls' education in Gujarat inspired the establishment of a meaningful tradition by the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: NPCIL Invites Applications for 284 Apprentice Posts, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

This tradition involves auctioning gifts and mementoes received by the Chief Minister throughout the year, stored in Toshakhana (treasury). The proceeds from these auctions directly support Mukhyamantri Kanya Kelavani (girls' education). Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, this initiative has been enhanced through technological advancements.

On October 2, the Gujarat Government introduced an online portal to streamline the sale of Toshakhana gifts and mementoes.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Government Enhances Telecom Network Infrastructure for Smooth Communication for Millions of Visitors in Prayagraj.

To build upon the tradition established by the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, of transparently selling gifts and mementoes received during public events and visits, and utilizing the proceeds for noble causes such as Kanya Kelavani, the State Government launched an online portal https://cmgujmemento.gujarat.gov.in last year.

This portal allows people from across the country to participate in e-auctions and purchase these items from the Toshakhana.

Previously, these auctions were conducted at state-level fairs or by district collectors in their respective regions. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Finance Department introduced necessary amendments to the resolution, paving the way for a streamlined and accessible digital platform.

To purchase gifts and mementoes through the e-auction, buyers must first register on the portal and submit a bid. The highest bidder is required to make a payment to the Kanya Kelavani Nidhi via digital payment methods. Once payment is completed, the purchased items are delivered by post through the Gujarat State Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Ltd. (Garvi). The portal, developed by N-Code GNFC, is supported by Garvi and NIFT. NIFT has contributed by photographing the items, categorizing them, and providing detailed descriptions in both English and Gujarati.

Since the launch of the portal for selling Toshakhana items, a total of 427 items have been auctioned, with bidding amounting to Rs74,16,937 for 379 items. The sale of 181 items has contributed Rs36,97,376 to the Kanya Kelavani Nidhi through the online platform. This remarkable achievement highlights the success of the transparent auction process. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)