New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Gujarat Tableau, themed "Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Development," and titled 'Gujarat: From Anartpur to Ektanagar: A Wonderful Confluence of Heritage and Development', mesmerised the audience at the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The artists performing Maniyara Raas performance alongside the tableau further captivated the crowd. It is noteworthy that 31 tableaux from various states and central departments were showcased along Kartavya Path, with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, gracing the event as the Chief Guest, according to a release on Sunday.

Gujarat Tableau titled "Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Development," beautifully depicted a remarkable blend of cultural heritage and modern development, reflecting the progress of both the state and the nation. The tableau showcased the grandeur of the 12th-century Solanki-era 'Kirti Toran' of Vadnagar, historically known as Anartpur, alongside the 21st-century marvel, the Statue of Unity. It also highlighted the state's significant progress toward Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) through various developmental initiatives in defence, technology, automobile, and manufacturing sectors. The tableau opened with the 'Kirti Toran', a 12th-century cultural gateway of Gujarat from the Solanki era, located in Vadnagar, and concluded with the 21st-century marvel--the world's tallest statue of Sardar Patel, standing at 182 meters, the release added.

Between these two iconic landmarks, the tableau presented Gujarat's remarkable advancements in various sectors such as defence, technology, automobile, and manufacturing, showcasing the state's pivotal role in advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The tableau paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji on his 100th birth anniversary by showcasing the Atal Bridge, connecting both ends of the Sabarmati Riverfront. Additionally, the tableau highlighted Gujarat's ambitious plans for underwater sports activities at Dwarka and Shivrajpur beaches. In the foreground, the tableau depicted the UNESCO heritage site Anartpur (Modern day Vadnagar) and the 12th-century Solanki-era 'Kirti Toran' from Vadnagar. The Kutchhi clay-glazed artwork below added a unique artistic touch to the presentation, the release mentioned. As per the release, the central section depicted Gujarat's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives in defence technology, showcasing the Indian Air Force's C-295 aircraft unit to be manufactured in Vadodara by Tata Advanced System Limited. Below this, the 'Atal Bridge' was portrayed as a symbol of technological progress connecting the two ends of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. The tableau also emphasized Gujarat's substantial investment in semiconductor production, including chips and related equipment, and showcased the state's growth as an automobile manufacturing hub with its expanding auto-machine industry. The tableau's final section showcases the world's tallest and the majestic 182-meter-tall 'Statue of Unity,' a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Constructed using iron collected from farmers across India, this monumental structure commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of India's first Deputy Prime Minister. At the base of the statue, the tableau emphasizes Gujarat's upcoming Underwater Sports initiatives at the revered Jagatmandir Dwarka and Shivrajpur Beach. Enhancing the tableau's visual appeal was Gujarat's vibrant Maniyara Raas, brought to life with the dynamic rhythm of traditional yet modern Duha. This year, a total of 31 tableaux were featured in the Republic Day parade, including 16 from 15 states and union territories, as well as contributions from various central government departments. The tableau, presented by the Information Department of the Government of Gujarat, was produced under the guidance of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Smt. Avantika Singh Aulakh, Information Director Kishor Bachani, Additional Director Arvind Patel. Joint Information Director Dr. Sanjay Kachot and Deputy Information Director Jigar Khunt played pivotal roles in the tableau development, the release added. Furthermore, on January 24, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Gujarat's tableau artists, including NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, and tribal guests, under the 'PM at Home' programme. This special interaction held early in the morning as part of the Republic Day Parade celebrations, brought together artists from Gujarat as well as other states. The Prime Minister conversed with the artists, followed by vibrant cultural performances that beautifully showcased India's rich cultural diversity. Among the distinguished guests present were Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Labor and Employment Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Tribal Development Minister Jual Oram, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and other esteemed dignitaries, the release said. According to the release, the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi commenced with great enthusiasm, officially inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, alongside senior officials and distinguished Indian Army officers, who paid homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial. Following the salute to the tricolour by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu at the stage, the parade made its way from the historic Kartavya Path. This year's parade showcased a stunning array of military equipment, including the T-90 tanks, Akash Weapon System, and other state-of-the-art military technologies. Soldiers from renowned regiments such as the Mech Infantry, Punjab, Jat, Rajput, Garhwal, Sikh, Bihar, and Mahar regiments marched proudly. Additionally, NCC cadets and NSS youth took part in the parade. Above, the Indian Air Force's fighter jets--MiG-29, C-295, C-130, Jaguar, Rafale, and Sukhoi-30--performed awe-inspiring formations in the sky, namely Dhvaj-Baz-Prachanda-Tengil-Rakshak-Arjun-Netra-Bhima-Amrit-Vajrang-Trishul and Vijay, leaving the spectators mesmerized by their precision and skill. As part of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025, a grand and vibrant parade was held on Kartavya Path in New Delhi, showcasing state tableaux alongside military and cultural displays from across the country. For the past two years, Gujarat's tableau has consistently won first place in the Public Choice Award. This year, your vote is essential to help Gujarat secure a historic third consecutive win! Gujarat's tableau, themed "Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Development", is titled 'Gujarat: From Anartpur to Ektanagar - The Wonderful Confluence of Heritage and Development'. The voting link for the "VOTE for your Favourite Tableaux & Contingent at Republic Day 2025" or "Poll for the Best Tableaux & Marching Contingent 2025" will be live on the MyGov.in the website from the morning of January 26. Simply visit the link, select Gujarat's tableau, and cast your vote to make Gujarat the winner once again,! the release said. (ANI)

