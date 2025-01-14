Gurugram, January 14 (PTI) A trial court on Tuesday awarded 20 years imprisonment to a man for raping a minor, police said.

Additional session judge Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday sentenced Mohammad Taj alias Rahul to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a Rs 40,000 fine on him.

"On the basis of the chargesheet filed by Gurugram Police in the court with the evidence and witnesses, the court of additional session judge Ashwani Kumar sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him," said a Gurugram police spokesperson.

The police received a complaint on February 2021, alleging the rape of a minor girl after the accused lured her.

It registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act and arrested the accused on February 19, 2021. He was identified as a resident of Bicchor Village in Nuh district.

The man was sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court, which conducted the trial of the case.

Following his arrest, the police probed the case and collected all the necessary evidence and witnesses against the accused and placed all the material in court, the police said.

