Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], December 20 (ANI): In light of the upcoming Municipal Corporation, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Panchayat elections, the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner's office has declared a half-day holiday for all government and non-government schools and colleges in Jalandhar district on December 20.

The elections for municipal corporations, councils, and Nagar Panchayats (urban civic bodies) in Punjab were announced by the state's Election Commission on December 9

Polling will be held on December 21 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, with the vote counting taking place at the respective polling stations immediately after polling concludes, Chaudhary added.

The nomination filing process began on December 9 and ended on December 12. Scrutiny of nominations was carried out on December 13, and candidates could withdraw their nominations until December 14.

Polls will be held for 381 wards in municipal corporations, 598 wards in municipal councils, and Nagar Panchayats across the state.

In a press conference, State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary confirmed that the model code of conduct had been enforced in the relevant areas, and all arrangements were made to ensure the elections were conducted fairly, freely, and peacefully.

Chaudhary also announced that a ban on carrying arms and ammunition during the election period has been imposed, and district magistrates, as the competent authorities, will assess whether the deposit of arms is necessary in specific cases.

The final voter lists for municipal elections were published on December 7, and copies are available at the offices of the relevant Registration Officers (SDMs) and other related offices.

The expenditure limits for candidates in the municipal elections have been set as follows: Rs 4 lakh for Municipal Corporation candidates, Rs 3.6 lakh for Municipal Council Class I, Rs 2.3 lakh for Municipal Council Class II, and Rs 2 lakh for Municipal Council Class III. For Nagar Panchayat elections, the expenditure limit is set at Rs 1.4 lakh. (ANI)

