Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [ANI], December 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday highlighted the contributions of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and acknowledged the substantial progress the region witnessed during his tenure.

"I will remember him only in the context of Jammu and Kashmir. Dr Manmohan Singh has done a lot for Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah added. He further acknowledged the substantial progress the region witnessed under Singh's leadership, stating that his contributions were unparalleled.

"Hardly any Prime Minister would have done so much for Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah remarked.

Abdullah emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir benefited immensely during Singh's time in office, noting that the region received crucial support and development initiatives that helped it during challenging times.

"Jammu and Kashmir got a lot during Manmohan Singh's tenure, for which we will always remember him," he said.

Speaking on Singh's passing, and the controversy over his memorial, Abdullah said, "It is unfortunate that these fights are still going on even after Dr Manmohan Singh's death."

Notably, a war of words has broken out between BJP and Congress leaders over the cremation of Manmohan Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri accused the Congress of "creating" a controversy over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and building a memorial for him.

He highlighted that former PM Narsimha Rao's body wasn't even brought to the AICC headquarters.

Speaking to ANI, Puri said, "There is no controversy but it is being created. Congress party is isolated in the INDI alliance and even in the country. Congress didn't allow PV Narasimha Rao's mortal remains to come to party headquarters and his final cremation was done in Hyderabad."

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter that we (Congress) would like something - the home ministry released a communication and said that we agreed to their request," he added.

Puri assured that a memorial will be built to honour the memory of former PM Manmohan Singh. (ANI)

