Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 12 (ANI): Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi on Thursday presided over a state-level coordination committee meeting to review the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.'

According to an official release, it was informed during the meeting that 9,609 rooftop solar systems with a combined capacity of 45.90 MW have been installed across the state so far. The government has disbursed Rs 52.54 crore in subsidies to beneficiaries to further encourage solar adoption. Moving forward, the state plans to equip government buildings with solar power plants, with the Public Works Department (PWD) developing a centralised portal to streamline data management of government properties. Site surveys for 3,011 buildings have been completed, identifying a potential solar power generation capacity of 91.78 MW. Additionally, the Department of New and Renewable Energy (NRE) has invited bids for an 8.4 MW grid-connected rooftop solar project under the CAPEX model.

Also Read | Kerala Road Accident: 4 Schoolgirls Killed After Speeding Cement Lorry Loses Control on on Kozhikode-Palakkad National Highway.

The government also aims to develop a Model Solar Village in each district under the guidelines of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). These villages will showcase the transformative potential of solar power in rural areas, promoting technologies such as solar-based home lighting systems for all households, solar-powered water systems, solar pumps for agricultural purposes, and solar streetlights, the release stated.

The Chief Secretary emphasised the critical role of banks in achieving the scheme's objectives. He directed officials to actively involve banks to ensure the smooth facilitation of loans for beneficiaries. During the meeting, it was highlighted that Haryana has already trained over 2,700 students in ITIs with an industry-oriented curriculum focused on solar equipment installation. In addition, the state has 100 ITI master trainers to streamline the installation process at the grassroots level, the release added.

Also Read | Double Murder in Bengaluru: 2 Men Stabbed to Death Over Messaging and Video Calling a Woman; 2 Arrested.

The 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' aims to provide free electricity to 1 crore households in India. Under the scheme, Central Financial Assistance (CFA) is offered to domestic electricity consumers, while the Haryana Government provides State Financial Assistance (SFA) to Antyodaya families on a first-come, first-served basis. The initiative seeks to promote green and clean energy access in villages, empower communities to become self-reliant in meeting their energy needs, and help residents save money on electricity bills, the release concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)