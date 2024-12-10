Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 10 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday, congratulated Rajya Sabha candidate Rekha Sharma on her nomination.

"Former Chairperson of National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma has today filed her nomination for Rajya Sabha by-election...I congratulate her and thank the Central government for this step... Rekha Sharma is our only candidate, there is no other candidate from the opposition ...She will keep forward the issues of Haryana in Rajya Sabha," he said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Refund Fraud: Jaipur-Based Gang Cheats Myntra of INR 1.1 Crore by Filing Fake Refund Claims on Bulk Orders, Probe Launched.

Expressing happiness over her nomination, Rekha Sharma said, "Thanks to Haryana and the central leadership, who entrusted me with this responsibility. The most work has been done for women under the leadership of Modi ji, and I will try to fulfil his dreams by becoming the voice of Haryana in the Rajya Sabha."

Haryana Chief Minister also praised PM Modi's schemes for women's empowerment. He also mentions Hisar Airport, which will be inaugurated tomorrow, which will benefit Haryana as well as Rajasthan.

Also Read | No-Confidence Motion Against Jagdeep Dhankhar: Opposition Submits Notice for Motion to Remove Rajya Sabha Chairman, Say Sources.

"The Prime Minister is constantly working for the upliftment of women. A new scheme for women will be launched in Panipat tomorrow, which will benefit them a lot. Soon, Hisar Airport will also be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, which will benefit Haryana as well as Rajasthan," he said.

Speaking on the issue of farmers and farmers' protests, the Chief Minister challenged Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal to prove their support for farmers by purchasing crops at 100% MSP in their states.

"I'm the son of a small farmer, so I understand their struggles intimately. The Prime Minister's initiative to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops is a game-changer. Unfortunately, the Congress party has been spreading misinformation about MSP. I'm calling out Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, that if they truly care about farmers, they should purchase crops at 100% MSP in their respective states," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)