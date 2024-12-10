Bengaluru, December 10: A Jaipur-based gang cheated e-commerce fashion platform Myntra of INR 1.1 crore between March and June this year, exploiting the company’s refund and complaint system. The fraudsters placed bulk orders for branded goods such as shoes, apparel, handbags, and jewellery through Myntra’s app, choosing either online payments or cash-on-delivery. After receiving their orders, they falsely claimed product shortages, wrong colours, or counterfeit items, prompting Myntra to issue refunds.

According to a Times of India report, the scam was discovered during a routine audit by Myntra, which revealed that 5,529 fraudulent orders were placed across Bengaluru. The fraudsters would place large orders and, upon receiving the products, would report discrepancies such as receiving fewer items than ordered. In some cases, they claimed that the goods were of the wrong colour or that the products were counterfeit, even when they were not. Online Scam in Bengaluru: Woman Tries to Buy Four Dozen Eggs for Rs 49, Duped of Rs 48,000; Case Registered.

Following its refund policy, Myntra processed these complaints, leading to the company losing a significant amount of money. The fraud, primarily carried out by a gang operating out of Jaipur, targeted customers across multiple metro cities, with Bengaluru being the focal point. Police investigations revealed that the fraudsters used various delivery addresses in Bengaluru, often choosing commercial establishments like tea stalls, tailor shops, and provision stores. Online Fraud in Bengaluru: Woman Tries to Return Spoilt Milk Purchased From Grocery Platform, Loses Rs 77,000 to Scamsters.

While Myntra approached Bengaluru city police to register a case, the Times of India report indicate that the company has suffered further nationwide losses amounting to around INR 50 crore in total. The investigation into the current case is ongoing, and the police are tracking the culprits involved.

