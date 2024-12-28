Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Haryana Government on Saturday approved an enhancement in the monthly pension of Matribhasha Satyagrahis of the Hindi Aandolan-1957 from the existing Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, with immediate effect.

A decision to amend the Pension Scheme for the Matribhasha Satyagrahis was taken by the State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh.

While the pension amount has been increased, the eligibility criteria and other terms and conditions of the scheme will remain unchanged.

CM Saini also announced several key decisions aimed at supporting the public and strengthening governance in the state.

A total of 30 out of 31 agendas were approved during the meeting, marking a productive session.

The cabinet in one of the major decisions increased the financial support for the families of Army and CRPF personnel who died in the line of duty. The amount has been raised from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, reflecting the state's commitment to honouring the sacrifices made by its citizens in service to the nation.

Speaking at the press conference, Nayab Singh Saini said, "It has been decided to increase the ex-gratia amount for the families of Army and CRPF personnel who give supreme sacrifice from 50 lakhs to 1 crore. It was also decided to increase the monthly pension of Rs 15 thousand to 20 thousand rupees for the Matribhasha Satyagrahi of 1957."

In addition, the Panchayat Department has been instructed to allocate a 200-square-yard plot to the wife of Police Sub-Inspector Jai Bhagwan, who died in the line of duty while combating terrorists on December 12, 1995.

These decisions, expected to bring significant relief to the public and foster development in Haryana, reflect the state's focus on welfare and improving administrative procedures. (ANI)

