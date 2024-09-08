Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first rally for the Haryana assembly elections in Kurukshetra on September 14, a BJP leader said on Sunday.

The prime minister will address a rally in the afternoon at Kurukshetra's Theme Park, Haryana BJP's General Secretary and former Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia said.

"This will be the prime minister's first rally for the Haryana elections," he said.

Polling in Haryana will take place on October 5, while the counting of votes will take place on October 8. The BJP is eyeing a return to power for a third consecutive term.

