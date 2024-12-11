Srinagar, Dec 11 (PTI) The High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) of the Indian Army on Wednesday celebrated its platinum jubilee, marking 75 years of exemplary service in training and operational excellence in mountains, snow-bound areas and glaciated regions of the country.

Established in 1948 as the Army Ski Training School, HAWS has evolved into a premier training institute renowned for imparting specialised combat skills to the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, special missions, and members from friendly foreign countries, a Srinagar-based defence spokesman said in a statement.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: UP Govt Unveils Ambitious Digitisation Plan for Upcoming Festival; Here's How Yogi's Task Force Will Shield Devotees From AI, Dark Web and Social Media Scammers.

"The grand celebrations commemorated the school's rich legacy of contributions to national defence, adventure sports, and mountaineering. It was a moment to reflect on HAWS' sterling accomplishments, including its pivotal role in historic military operations such as Operation Meghdoot (1984) and Operation Vijay (1999)," he said.

To mark the occasion, homage was paid to the indomitable spirit of the 'mountain warriors' whose courage and skill have upheld HAWS' ethos and safeguarded national interests, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Punjab Local Body Elections 2024: AAP Releases Candidate List for Upcoming Municipal Corporation Polls, Check Names of Candidates.

"A repository of gallantry awards, commendation plaques, and medals-cum-podium finishes in adventure climbing and winter sports, HAWS holds a cherished place in military history and civilian arena. Often referred to as 'White Devils', the institution embodies excellence, perseverance, and innovation in the face of extreme challenges and hardships," the spokesman said.

The platinum jubilee of HAWS served as an occasion to honour its heroes, recognise its legacy, and renew the commitment to excellence in military training, he added.

"With its unparalleled expertise and operational significance, HAWS continues to be a cornerstone of India's defence preparedness, strengthening its reputation as a global leader in high-altitude warfare training," the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)