Bengaluru, Jun 28 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Friday extended its interim order restraining the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in connection with a case registered against the BJP leader under POCSO Act.

The bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit continued its earlier order, as it permitted the prosecution to file its objection to the petition filed by Yediyurappa seeking quashing of the case.

The CID on Thursday filed a chargesheet at the Fast Track Court 1 for POCSO Act cases here against Yediyurappa and three of his aides in connection with the case based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February two this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony here.

A Bengaluru court on June 13 issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa in the case registered against him on March 14 this year.

The High Court on June 14 restrained the CID from arresting Yediyurappa, while directing him to appear before it for probe.

Yediyurappa was questioned for over three hours by the CID on June 17.

