Bhubaneswar, Apr 25 (PTI) Heatwave conditions scorched Odisha on Friday, with the mercury crossing 40 degrees Celsius in 16 places, according to the IMD.

The industrial town of Jharsuguda was the hottest place in the state, recording a temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius.

Bolangir and Boudh recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius, while Hirakud recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius. Sambalpur boiled at 43.6 degrees Celsius.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded temperatures slightly higher than 36 degrees Celsius, with the relative humidity hovering above 80 per cent.

A 'yellow' alert, notifying people to remain alert, was issued for the western districts of Jharsuguda, Boudh, Sambalpur and Bolangir for Saturday.

A hot and humid climate is likely in the coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Khurda. Similar weather conditions will prevail in the adjoining Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts, the IMD said.

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely in parts of Malkangiri, Ganjam, Koraput, and Mayurbhanj, it said.

However, dry weather is very likely to prevail in the rest of the districts, it added.

Meanwhile, Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the government will take action against private schools and colleges that are open amid the heat, defying orders.

