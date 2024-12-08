Shimla, Dec 8 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh BJP has increased its organisational mandals from 74 to 171 in the state, state party chief Rajeev Bindal said on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, Bindal said the mandals have been constituted by a delimitation committee and the restructuring has been approved by the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Brand Arvind Kejriwal Faces Toughest Test As BJP Looks To Break 25-Year Jinx.

Of the 171 mandals, 16 have been constituted in Chamba district, 13 each in Sundernagar, Mahasu, Solan, Mandi, 12 each in Kullu and Nurpur, 10 each in Palampur, Una and Hamirpur, six each in Shimla and Dehra, five in Kinnaur and three in Lahaul and Spiti district among other places.

He further said this restructuring would significantly strengthen the party's organisational framework in the state and ensure better coordination and outreach at the grassroots level.

Also Read | 'People Don't Vote for Those Who Sit at Home': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)