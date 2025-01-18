Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] January 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 15 developmental projects worth Rs 184.33 crore for the Jawali Assembly constituency of district Kangra.

He laid the foundation stone of a bridge to be constructed on Gajj Khad at a cost of Rs 86.34 crores and it would reduce the distance between Jawali and Nagrota Suriyan by seven kilometres.

He also laid the foundation stone of Rajiv Gandhi Government Day-Boarding School to be constructed at a cost of rupees five crore in Thangar. The primary wing of the school would be built in the first phase.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Urban Water Supply Scheme Jawali, constructed at a cost of Rs 15.76 crore and also laid the foundation stone of the water drainage scheme to be constructed at a cost of Rs 36.55 crore in Nagrota Surian.

He also inaugurated the Wildlife Information Center built at Basa at a cost of Rs 3.20 crore.

The Chief Minister performed the foundation-laying ceremony of the new transformer and strengthening of power network works under the Electricity Division Jawali at a cost of Rs 7.26 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of the fire station and office building in Jawali to be constructed with Rs 4.91 crore.

He also inaugurated the Chichad to Nag Draman Badi Da Bala road, completed with an outlay of worth Rs 1.48 crore; the Jaryal Basti Jharad to Banderu Nadan via Primary School and Jharad Patwar Khana road worth Rs. 2.11 crore; the Kharota Sauhara Guda Nargala Kut Makrahan Lab Bhanei Nichla Kut to Primary School Samlana road worth Rs. 4.08 crore; and the Niyal-Jhalun road and bridge constructed with Rs. 6.80 crore.

He also inaugurated Manav Bharti Public School on Rapat Road, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.94 crore; Upper Katora Ghera to Bantungli Road, constructed at a cost of Rs. 3.66 crore; Giran Khad Nodikut Jarpal to Amlela Ghadjarot Phase-2 Road, worth Rs 2.18 crore; and Giran Khad Nodikut Jarpal Upper Amlela to Amlela Ghadjarot Phase-3 Road, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.07 crore. (ANI)

