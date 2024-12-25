Leaders pay tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary(Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary on Wednesday, highlighting his legacy and remarkable contributions to the country and Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to media persons, Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur reflected on Vajpayee's widespread popularity, stating, "There was a time when he was the most popular politician not just in India but the entire world. He started the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana...without which numerous villages of our country would not have had road connectivity."

Thakur further credited Vajpayee for key initiatives in Himachal Pradesh, such as the industrial package, the establishment of the country's biggest pharma hub in Nalagarh, and the construction of the Atal Tunnel.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla also lauded Vajpayee's achievements, emphasizing his role in strengthening India's global standing. "Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave such an achievement to India by conducting the nuclear test in Pokhran (Rajasthan) that the entire world has in admiration. He gave a message to the whole world, that India will not accept anyone's coercion," Shukla stated. Highlighting Vajpayee's inclusive political approach, the Governor added, "Even while being in the opposition, he worked alongside every party. He tied the whole country together."

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth centenary.

Speaking on this occasion, Sukhu acknowledged Vajpayee's deep connection with the state of Himachal Pradesh and his contributions to the nation.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a very old and cherished bond with Himachal Pradesh. He often visited Preeni village and had a profound love for nature. He was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and worked as a statesman throughout his political career," CM Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister emphasised Vajpayee's efforts in strengthening the BJP and RSS ideologies, noting his pivotal role in the early days of the party. Sukhu said, "Under his leadership, the BJP managed to secure victories for two MPs, solidifying the party's foundation.

Despite political differences, Vajpayee Ji maintained good relations with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. His representation of India at the United Nations during Congress rule at the Centre showcased his dedication to upholding the nation's dignity."(ANI)

