Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister and senior leader Om Prakash Chautala.

"He had been battling prolonged illness for a considerable period," as per a statement from CM's office.

Governor Shukla said that Chautala was a committed leader whose dedication to public welfare and tireless efforts for progress left an enduring legacy.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace for the departed soul, it added.

CM Sukhu in his condolence message said that Chautala's passing was an immense loss for the political and social spheres of the country.

He emphasized the former leader's lifelong commitment to serving the people and his influence in shaping the development of Haryana. He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has declared a three-day state mourning following the demise of the former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

The INLD leader had passed away on Friday at his residence in Gurugram, Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini described INLD leader Prakash Chautala as a visionary leader and stated that he will always be remembered for his contribution to the politics of the state.

Paying his tribute, CM Saini said, "I express my deep condolences on the demise of senior leader Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala ji. With his demise, a chapter of Haryana politics has come to an end. His contribution to Haryana politics will always be remembered. Chautala ji's personality was a symbol of simplicity and struggle." (ANI)

