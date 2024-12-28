Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): The lower hills of Himachal Pradesh are likely to continue to receive a few spells of light rainfall with one or two moderate spells till midnight on Saturday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday

The mid hills of the state are also likely to continue receiving spells of light rainfall and snowfall with one or two moderate spells till the morning hours on Sunday.

The weather office predicted that the high hills of the state were expected to continue receiving many spells of moderate snowfall with few heavy spells till Sunday forenoon.

Heavy rainfall or snowfall is also likely at isolated places over NE-Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, northern parts of Mandi, Lahul-Spiti, Kinnaur and northern parts of Sirmaur districts till tomorrow morning, said IMD.

Severe cold day conditions will continue to prevail over many parts of the state during the next 12 hours.

Fresh spells of cold waves, dense fog and ground front are very likely to start over lower hills/plains of the state from the morning of December 30. Shimla city and adjoining areas continue to experience intermittent light spells of precipitation till midnight today, IMD said.

Shimla and the upper regions of Himachal Pradesh have grappled with rainfall and snowfall, leading to landslides and significant disruptions in daily life.

The continuous downpour has melted the snow in Shimla and surrounding areas, further dropping temperatures and creating a bone-chilling cold. The harsh weather conditions are not only affecting residents but also those who rely on daily wage work for their livelihood.

In Shimla city, the dipping mercury has made it exceedingly difficult for locals and workers to carry on with their routines. Among those most affected are daily labourers who brave the severe weather conditions to ensure essential services reach the public. (ANI)

