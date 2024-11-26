Shimla ( Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) Chairman RS Bali on Tuesday reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to public service and dismissed claims of any plans to sell or lease HPTDC properties.

Bali's remarks followed a recent Himachal Pradesh High Court ruling that allowed HPTDC hotels to continue operations while outlining timelines for settling the dues of pensioners and employees. He also clarifies that there are no plans to sell or lease any of the HPTDC hotels.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP, AAP Leaders Woo Slum Dwellers in Jhuggi Clusters Ahead of State Polls.

Bali told reporters that those political leaders who tried to mislead the people in the Himachal Bhawan Delhi case as well through social media would be considered for legal action.

He also said that the HPTDC hotels would be classified into three categories and all would be renovated. In the question of the employee union alleging misleading the court, he said a committee would be construed to find out if there was any wrong information submitted to the court. He also dared the employee leaders to submit an affidavit on their claims of wrong information given by any official. He said if any such report is found, action would be taken.

Also Read | Bangladesh: Lawyer Killed in Chittagong After Clashes Over Hindu Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das’ Arrest, Muhammad Yunus Orders Probe.

Refuting allegations of mismanagement and misleading claims, Bali directly addressed comments made by opposition leaders. He denied BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma's allegations regarding the auctioning of Himachal Bhavan in Delhi over an electricity bill dispute. "This is utterly false. Himachal Bhawan belongs to the General Administration Department of the Himachal Pradesh government, not HPTDC," Bali clarified.

Addressing the significance of the court order, Bali stated, "The High Court has allowed us to continue with the functioning of HPTDC hotels. There is no cap or timeline on their operation. The court has fixed a schedule to clear the dues of pensioners and employees, he said.

Expressing gratitude to the judiciary, he highlighted the pivotal role of HPTDC employees, especially during critical times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. "HPTDC is fulfilling the 'Atithi Devo Bhava' slogan in the state. The court has recognised the efforts of our employees who served selflessly, with some even laying down their lives during the pandemic," he added.

He also explained the HPTDC's financial resilience despite challenges.

Bali elaborated on HPTDC's financial performance, emphasising the strides made despite natural disasters and economic pressures. "In the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24, HPTDC achieved a record turnover of Rs109 crore, the highest in its history. Despite natural calamities, we recorded a turnover of Rs105 crore last year. Between April and October this year, our turnover stood at Rs65 crore compared to Rs63 crore in the same period last year," he shared.

He attributed financial strain to increased expenditures, including revised pay scales and gratuity benefits. "The previous government paid Rs29 crore in dues from 2016 to 2022. In contrast, we have paid Rs34.94 crore from HPTDC's own earnings to clear similar obligations," Bali added.

On claims of profit manipulation by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister and former vice chairman of HPTDC Rakesh Pathania, Bali pointed out discrepancies in BJP leader Rakesh Pathania's statements. "Pathania claimed a profit of Rs7.5 crore during his tenure. However, the actual profit was Rs18 lakh in 1998-99, and by 1999-2000, the corporation had incurred a loss of Rs1.14 crore," he stated.

Bali emphasized that HPTDC has no intention to sell or lease its properties. "The court earlier only ordered the closure of hotels with low occupancy, never their sale. We are focused on renovating and reforming these properties using funds from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), as approved by our Board of Directors," he said.

To address employee grievances, Bali shared a timeline for settling pending arrears:All dues for 67 family members of deceased employees will be cleared by December 3, 2024. Half of the arrears for employees aged 52 and above will also be cleared by the same date.

Full arrears for retired employees aged 60-65 will be paid by December 23, 2024. Outstanding dues for Class IV employees will be cleared by June 30, 2025.

"We appeal to all political units not to politicize HPTDC's operations. Our focus is on maintaining transparency and serving the public," Bali urged.

Bali reiterated HPTDC's role in expanding tourism to remote areas, citing infrastructure projects in Keylong, Kaza, Kalpa, Sissu, and Rohru, with ongoing construction in Jispa. "These ventures are not profit-orientated but aim to contribute to the state's overall development," he explained.

In closing, Bali reassured the public of HPTDC's stability and commitment. "It is my duty to answer all questions after today's decision. All is well with HPTDC, and we remain steadfast in our mission to promote tourism and serve the people of Himachal Pradesh," he concluded.

The statement highlights HPTDC's resilience and ongoing efforts to overcome financial challenges while maintaining its ethos of service. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)