Srinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday appealed to the government to release Kashmiris, including leaders, lawyers and journalists, lodged in jails.

He made the appeal on the occasion of Human Rights Day.

"On Human Rights Day, once again reiterate the right to freedom and liberty of thousands of Kashmiris, including the leadership, lawyers, human rights activists, journalists, traders and youth languishing in jails in Jammu and Kashmir and across India, and appeal to the powers that be to respect it and release them from imprisonment," he said in a post on X.

