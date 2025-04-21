Two German teens, Charlotte Pohl, 19, and Maria Lepere, 18, faced a nightmarish end to their Hawaii vacation after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) found their travel plans incomplete. Arriving in Honolulu on March 18 with a five-week island-hopping itinerary, the teens hadn't pre-booked all their accommodations, raising suspicion with CBP officers. Despite valid ESTA travel authorisations, the teens were detained, strip-searched, and thrown in a cell overnight for not having their entire stay in Hawaii booked in advance. After hours of questioning and harsh conditions, they were deported back to Honolulu the following morning. US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

US Border Agents Deport German Teens Over Unfinished Travel Plans

🇩🇪🇺🇸GERMAN TEENS THROWN IN U.S JAIL FOR...NOT BOOKING ENOUGH AIRBNBS Charlotte Pohl, 19, and Maria Lepere, 18, flew to Hawaii for a 5-week island-hopping trip. CBP took one look at their half-planned itinerary and said: jail time. Despite valid travel clearances (ESTA), they… pic.twitter.com/W6EufnQu2Q — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 21, 2025

