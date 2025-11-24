Hyderabad, November 24: A 39-year-old doctor was found dead, allegedly by suicide, at her flat in Padma Rao Nagar in Hyderabad, police said on Monday. The woman's application for a US visa had been rejected, allegedly prompting her to take the extreme step, the Chilkalguda police said. The deceased Dr Kaku Rohini died on Thursday night at the Dharani Surya Sai Apartment where she was staying while preparing for a PG Residency in the US.

Police said that, as per a report filed by her mother, Dr Rohini was preparing for the medical PG exam and had secured a PG Residency Seat in the US. About four months ago, her visa was rejected, and since then, she has been feeling low. A week ago, for medical reasons, the doctor's mother came to Gachibowli, Hyderabad, where she was staying with her elder daughter. Hyderabad Shocker: Three Family Members Found Hanging at Residence in Amberpet; Probe Underway.

On November 22, around 10 am, the mother sent food via a food delivery service to Dr Rohini. When she did not respond to phone calls or knocks on the door, the delivery persons handed over the food packet to the apartment watchman, who also found no response from the flat. He then alerted her family members.

Later, when the door to her flat was forcibly opened, she was found dead. According to the FIR, "Rohini was found lying on her bed motionless, and blood stains were coming from her mouth". The police were informed about the incident, and a case under Section 194 was registered under the BNSS. B Anudeep, Inspector, Chilkalguda police station, said, " ....We got the call from the parents after the suicide and visited the suicide site and sent the body for postmortem and then handed over the body to the family.... We are waiting for the medical opinion. After having the full medical report, we can answer in more detail...The whole family is full of doctors....She was found to be unmarried and not settled till now; this can be one of the reasons." Hyderabad Shocker: Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping From 4th Floor of School Building After Being ‘Slapped’ by Teacher in Telangana.

According to the inspector, in the suicide note, which Doctor Rohini wrote, she requested that she "didn't want any treatment and wanted her family to live well". She said that she was "getting free from all the stress now..."

Further details awaited.

