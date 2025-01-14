Visuals from the rescue (Photo/ Indian Air Force @IAF_MCC)

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter rescued two critically injured Andaman police personnel from remote volcanic Narcondum Island.

The rescue operation was undertaken on Monday.

Taking to X, IAF said, "In a daring mission, on 13 Jan 25 an #IAF helicopter rescued two critically injured #AndamanPolice personnel from remote volcanic Narcondum Island."

"With no landing zone, pilots executed a precise low hover--half over rocks exposed by low tide, half over the sea. Timely action and expert skills saved lives," the IAF added, accompanied by a video. (ANI)

