New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): As part of the Indian Coast Guard's 49th Raising Day celebrations, the Indian Coast Guard on Sunday announced the commencement of the 'Sentinels of the Sea - Sarhad Se Samandar' motorcycle expedition, according to an official release.

The landmark event will be flagged off by Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, PTM, TM, Commander Coast Guard Region (West) along with Atul Fulzele, Inspector General, BSF Punjab Frontier at 1:30 pm on January 22 from the Wagah Border, Amritsar.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Found Dead in Burnt State in Car Near Girlfriend's Wedding Venue in Ghazipur, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

This prestigious rally, organized by the Indian Coast Guard Regional Headquarters West in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles Ltd. will span over 10 days, covering a distance of 2,300 kilometres, the release stated.

The route traverses India's border towns and coastal cities including Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Vadodara, and Daman and concludes at the iconic Gateway of India, Mumbai on February 1 (Coast Guard Day-25).

Also Read | Gwalior Shocker: Devastated by Her Son's Suicide, Woman Dies of Heart Attack in Madhya Pradesh.

The expedition is a tribute to the unwavering dedication and valour of the Indian Coast Guard in safeguarding the nation's maritime boundaries. It symbolizes the Coast Guard's critical role in national security, and vigilance at sea and highlights India's proud maritime heritage. The rally also fosters the spirit of national unity, environmental consciousness and camaraderie, reflecting the collective strength of India's defence forces, the release stated.

Through the journey, the Coast Guard personnel will interact with students at various schools en route, conducting awareness drives aimed at inspiring young minds with India's rich maritime legacy. This motorcycle rally offers a chance to physically connect with the countrymen residing in the hinterland of India. The ride through the vast and diverse terrains will bring ICG closer to the land, the culture, and the people, reminding us that our roots are firmly planted in the rich soil of India's history, values, and traditions, the release stated.

The expedition also reinforces the importance of road safety and responsible driving, emphasizing the values of teamwork, discipline and adventure. It celebrates the spirit of exploration while spreading the message of environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. The Indian Coast Guard remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the nation's maritime interests while promoting awareness and unity through such meaningful initiatives, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)