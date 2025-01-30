New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Reacting to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'poison' remark, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Thursday said that if there is any truth to what Kejriwal said, action should be taken against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

However, if the statement is false, Kejriwal must refrain from making such remarks, as they could incite riots between states.

" I feel that we who are leading a public life need to be careful and responsible while making statements; a former CM should especially be like that. If what Kejriwal saying is true, if actually poison has been mixed (in the Yamuna River), this is a big crime, he is accusing the Haryana govt of genocide, if this is true there should be action taken against Nayab Singh Saini and if it is false...he (Arvind Kejriwal) shouldn't be making such dirty statements, he is trying to instigate riots between states..." said Supriya Shrinate.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a scathing attack on Kejriwal over his "poison" remark, accusing him of blaming the Haryana government after failing to clean the Yamuna River as promised.

"... He (Arvind Kejriwal) had said that if he comes to power, he will clean the Yamuna river within 3 years and make the water drinkable. When he could not do it, he said that people from Haryana had mixed poison in it. I want to ask you, is BJP such a party whose Chief Minister will make Delhiites drink poison?... He (Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini) has himself gone into the Yamuna River and drank the water and has shown it..." said Rajnath Singh while carrying out a poll campaign in the Vishwas Nagar Assembly Constituency in the national capital.

The Delhi elections are scheduled for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has faced setbacks in the last two elections, failing to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

