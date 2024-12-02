Shillong (Meghalaya) [India] December 2 (ANI): The Business Leadership Summit (BLS) 2024 followed by the prestigious Governor's Cup which was held this year in association with IIM Shillong Golf Season 15 concluded on Sunday.

The event was graced by Meghalaya Governor C H Vijayashankar at Shillong Golf Course.

Also Read | Manipur HSC (HSE) Exam 2025 Date Sheet: Time Table for Class 12 Exam Out at cohsem.nic.in, Know Steps To Download; Get Direct Link.

The three-day event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and corporate strategists from across the country.

The event was supported by a host of distinguished sponsors, including Meghalaya Tourism (Title Sponsor), State Bank of India (Platinum Sponsor), Atrimed Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd (Gold Sponsor), Oil India Limited (Silver Sponsor), Canara Bank (Bronze Sponsor), Punjab National Bank (Event Partner), Business Standard (Media Partner), and Vivanta by Taj (Hospitality Partner), the summit and golf event highlighted the institute's dedication to fostering leadership excellence and shaping future-ready leaders in a rapidly evolving world.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: Man Undergoes Angioplasty Under PM-JAY in Bapunagar, Dies After Experiencing Chest Pain and Uneasiness; Family Alleges Medical Negligence.

Started with the Leadership Summit 2024, themed "Building a Future-Ready India", featured keynote speaker Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Founder of Bandhan Bank, who shared his life mantra of PHD--Patience, Hard Work, and Determination--offering valuable lessons for emerging leaders.

Panelists, including Nirmit Mohan (Mastercard), Rudranil Sarkar (EY-Parthenon), and Ramarao Srinivasa (FastTek Global USA), explored solutions for business growth and the role of consultants in solving critical challenges.

Discussions also covered AI adoption, cost management, and building resilient organizations, with leaders like Pankaj Phatak, Director and Group HR Head at Reddy's Laboratories and Dheeraj Gaur, CEO, of Arete Capital Services.

Other notable panelists included George Joseph from Uber, Anish Agarwal from Reddy's Laboratories, Prateek Gaurav from TATA Digital, and Kartik Subramanian from Raymond Lifestyle, who shared their expertise on driving analytics, brand strategy, and digital innovation.

The 15th edition of Learning on the Green Turf and the Governor's Cup 2024 co-hosted by IIM Shillong and The Shillong Golf Club Ltd. provided a one-of-a-kind leadership learning experience. Held on November 30 -December 1, 2024, at the Shillong Golf Course, the event saw over 125 participants.

The event showcased how golf, known for its strategic thinking and decision-making under pressure, parallels leadership in the business world.

Notable leaders like Ulf Nestler, CFO, Mercedes-Benz R&D. Suhas Kulkarni, Founding Member and CPTO, RED.Health, Prashanth Kiran Rao, Vice President, Optum Bengaluru, Dr. Ravi Ramakrishna, Director, Barclays besides others who shared insights on the IIM Shillong's Learning on the Green Turf initiative.

Now in its 15th year, it continues to stand out as the only business school in India to offer this unique platform that intertwines leadership, strategy, and decision-making with the precision of golf.

With Asia's largest natural golf course at its doorstep, IIM Shillong remains committed to providing unparalleled learning experiences for its students, alumni, and corporate partners. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)