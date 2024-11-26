Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 26 (ANI): The APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis, IIM Shillong, in collaboration with the Shankardev Education and Research Foundation, hosted a round table discussion on "Impact of Unrest in Bangladesh and Myanmar on India" on Tuesday.

The event witnessed the distinguished presence of Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, Former General Officer Commanding, Eastern Command, Indian Army, who delivered an insightful address on the complex challenges posed by the ongoing unrest in India's neighbouring countries.

The discussion centred on the multi-dimensional impact of regional instability, with a particular focus on its ramifications for India's national security, socio-economic development, and the broader stability of the region.

Lieutenant General Kalita's expertise and first-hand experience lent significant depth to the deliberations, bringing attention to the complex interplay of geopolitical, security, and economic factors.

The unique geographical challenges of the Northeast Region (NER) were discussed in detail, with a focus on the border topology and the challenges posed by a region that shares 99 per cent of its borders with five countries. The potential socio-economic consequences of immigration, drug smuggling, and the misuse of the Free Movement Regime along the India-Myanmar border were identified as significant concerns.

The conversation also delved into the promising socio-economic opportunities offered by connectivity initiatives such as the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, which has the potential to transform regional economies and create significant employment opportunities.

The critical importance of border stability and security was stressed, with proactive measures needed to address issues such as terrorism and drug proliferation.

Moreover, the role of civil society organizations in monitoring security while contributing to social welfare, especially in healthcare and education was emphasized.

In concluding remarks, Lieutenant General Kalita stressed the need for a balanced approach to security and development, calling for coordinated action from government agencies, civil society, and international stakeholders.

He emphasized that long-term peace and stability in the region require both comprehensive security measures and sustainable development initiatives.

The roundtable provided a platform for experts, policy-makers, and key stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue on these critical issues, paving the way for actionable solutions to address the complex challenges facing India's Northeast and its broader regional relations.

The discussions underscored the importance of integrated strategies and international collaboration to ensure the region's security, stability, and development. (ANI)

