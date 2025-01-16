Imphal, Jan 16 (PTI) Illegal poppy cultivation on 4.8 acre area was destroyed in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Thursday.

A joint team of the police, Assam Rifles, Forest Department and executive magistrate conducted the operation on Haopi Mollen Hill in Sangaikot police station area on Wednesday, they said.

Six poppy pods were also seized, they added.

A case was filed and efforts were being made to identify those involved in illegal poppy cultivation, police said.

