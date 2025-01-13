New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday observed that impartiality in functioning is the strength of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

He noted that Lok Sabha officers and employees work with sincerity, honesty, and impartiality and that the hard work of the Secretariat's employees strengthens democracy by ensuring the smooth functioning of the world's largest democratic institution.

He was addressing the 96th Lok Sabha Day celebrations, organized by the Lok Sabha Employees Association (LSEA) at the Parliament House Complex today.

The Speaker mentioned that the Lok Sabha Secretariat has undergone numerous changes throughout its 96-year journey and advised employees to continually update themselves to ensure improved work output.

Birla also urged officers and employees to direct their efforts towards fulfilling the aspirations of India's 140 crore people.

Appreciating the efforts of the officers and employees in assisting Members of Parliament, Birla said that the employees of the Lok Sabha Secretariat often go above and beyond to ensure that Members of Parliament can fulfill their duties towards their constituents.

He added that legislatures worldwide look up to the Parliament of India, particularly the Lok Sabha Secretariat, for innovation and efficiency.

According to a release, Birla commended the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), stating that officials from over 100 countries have received training from PRIDE. Additionally, State Legislative assemblies across the nation have also benefited from PRIDE's training.

Exhorting the officers and employees of the Lok Sabha Secretariat to ensure that the institution emerges "as the most prestigious" on its centenary celebrations, he added that they must strive for capacity building and continually incorporate the latest technology to enhance efficiency and output in their work.

The Speaker also extended New Year greetings to the assembled gathering. (ANI)

