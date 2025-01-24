Imphal, Jan 24 (PTI) Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Friday claimed that the inability of the BJP-led government to administer the state has created division among the people, leaving no room for discussions.

Speaking at a felicitation programme of newly elected office bearers of the youth wing of the party, Meghachandra asserted that the Congress accommodates all communities of the society.

Indirectly referring to the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state that left over 250 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023, the Congress leader said there are “sufferings, pains and agony” across the state and youth leaders need to have dedication to face these.

“Because of the authorities' inability to administer in Manipur, there has been division among people and no room for discussion has been opened. We are in a situation where every action has a reaction,” Meghachandra said.

The BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have not fulfilled its promises made to the youth, he alleged.

"In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs per year. In 2017, the state government promised 1.5 lakh jobs for the youths. However, getting jobs is becoming harder for the youths each day," Meghachandra added.

