New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): India has joined the elite club of nations capable of executing space docking operations, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completing the SpaDeX docking operation.

This historic achievement marks India's entry into a group of only four countries - after the USA, Russia, and China - to have demonstrated this capability.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Approved by PM Narendra Modi: Here's Timeline and Key Facts.

The SpaDeX mission, launched on December 30, aimed to showcase India's technological prowess in spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking. The docking process was executed with exceptional precision, with the spacecraft manoeuvring seamlessly to initiate docking and capture.

The docking process was executed with exceptional precision. The spacecraft manoeuvred seamlessly from the 15-metre to the 3-meter hold point, initiating docking with accuracy and leading to successful spacecraft capture.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Encounter: 12 Naxals Killed in Gun Fight With Security Forces in South Bastar.

After this, retraction was completed smoothly, followed by rigidisation for stability. Post-docking, the integrated control of the two satellites as a single object has been successfully achieved, showcasing India's technological expertise.

SpaDeX is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission designed to showcase in-space docking using two small spacecraft launched by the 62nd PSLV flight.

This mission is pivotal for India's future space ambitions, including lunar missions, sample returns, and the development of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).

The main goals of the SpaDeX mission are to develop and demonstrate technology for rendezvous and docking using two small spacecrafts, showcase controllability in the docked condition, demonstrate the potential for extending the life of the target spacecraft and test power transfer between docked spacecraft.

The SpaDeX mission involves two small satellites, SDX01, which is the Chaser and SDX02, the Target, each weighing approximately 220 kilograms. These spacecrafts are androgynous i.e. either of the spacecraft can act as chasers (active spacecraft) during docking.

They are equipped with solar panels, lithium-ion batteries, and a robust power management system. The Attitude and Orbit Control System (AOCS) includes sensors such as star sensors, sun sensors, magnetometers and actuators like reaction wheels, magnetic torques and thrusters.

The satellites will execute a series of complex manoeuvres to demonstrate the docking process in orbit. Post-docking, the two satellites will operate as a single spacecraft. Electrical power will be transferred from one satellite to the other to confirm the success of the docking. After successful docking and undocking, the spacecraft will separate and be used for application missions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning extended his wishes as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a historic feat by successfully concluding the docking process of two satellites.

He said that the success of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) project was a stepping stone for future space missions.

"Congratulations to our scientists at ISRO and the entire space fraternity for the successful demonstration of space docking of satellites. It is a significant stepping stone for India's ambitious space missions in the years to come," PM Modi posted on X.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said this paves the way for the smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station and Chandrayaan 4.

"Congrats ISRO. Finally made it. SPADEX has accomplished the unbelievable docking complete and it is all indigenous 'Bharatiya Docking System'. This paves the way for smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station and Chandrayaan 4 and Gaganyaan. PM Sh@narendramodi's continuous patronage keeps the spirits soaring. here at Bengaluru," the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Earth Sciences posted on X.

Earlier, SpaDeX project director N Surendran said that this experiment would prove fruitful for future assignments like the Bharatiya Antariksha Station and the Chandrayaan-4 mission since the docking mechanism was becoming necessary.

President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated ISRO on Thursday for making India the fourth nation to demonstrate space docking capability, as it successfully docked two satellites launched under SpaDeX. In chorus with her were other prominent political figures.

Taking to X, the President of India through Rashtrapati Bhavan's official handle, expressed: "India's space programme achieves a historic milestone with the successful docking of the two satellites launched under Space Docking Experiment, SpaDeX! India is the fourth nation to have demonstrated space docking capability."

"This achievement paves the way for India's future endeavours in space exploration such as Chandrayaan-4, India's planned space station and Gaganyaan. Congratulations to ISRO and the entire scientists and engineers communities of the country for boosting India's space capabilities," she added.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists on Thursday for achieving a historic success in India's space mission. India became the fourth country to demonstrate space docking capability after successfully docking two satellites launched under SpaDeX.

Taking to X, the Congress leader expressed, "Congratulations to the brilliant scientists of ISRO for the historic success of SpaDeX, making India the fourth nation to master space docking technology. This milestone marks a significant leap in India's capabilities, paving the way for greater space programmes and missions."

"Your dedication and innovation continue to inspire the world and make every Indian proud," he added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge too lauded ISRO for its "exceptional work".

Taking to X, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha posted: "We are extremely proud of the exceptional work of the scientists and space engineers at @isro as they successfully achieved the satellite docking as part of the SpaDex Mission. This significant milestone marks a pivotal step for the future of India's space programme, which has been built over years, and is a collective achievement for the nation."

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded the "historic" achievement.

His post on X translates as: "India's new record in space #Spadex mission's successful docking is a historic achievement. India has become the fourth country to do so. Hearty congratulations to the scientists of @isro and all the countrymen for this. Under the visionary leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, India has emerged as a superpower in space and is touching new heights of success every day."

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal also lauded the scientists.

He posted on X, "Congratulations to ISRO for the historic success of the SpaDeX mission, achieving a monumental docking milestone. Proud of our scientists who make India shine brighter among the stars." (ANI)

ISRO had on December 30 launched PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX and innovative payloads. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)