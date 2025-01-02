New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela, which is expected to draw around 40 crore people, Indian Railways is preparing to manage the huge influx of pilgrims with extensive planning and infrastructure upgrades.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity of the Railway Board, said that the railways would run around 13,000 trains during the Kumbh Mela to accommodate the large number of visitors.

"The railways is working with the slogan of 'Divya Kumbh, Bhavya Kumbh, Digital Maha Kumbh'. Around 40 crore people are expected to reach... We have planned to run 13,000 trains during the Kumbh," Kumar said.

The extensive train operations are designed to ensure smooth transportation for millions of devotees traveling to the religious gathering, with a focus on convenience and safety.

In preparation for the event, railway stations located near key Kumbh Mela venues are seeing significant improvements in passenger facilities.

"Passenger facilities at all the prominent stations near the Kumbh have been multiplied... Passenger amenities have been enhanced," Kumar explained, assuring the public that the railways are taking every measure to provide better services.

Furthermore, the Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) will be deployed in large numbers to ensure the safety and security of the passengers.

One of the significant upgrades is the expansion of ticketing services, including a push for digital ticketing to facilitate ease of travel. "The ticketing facility has also been increased... Digital ticketing is being promoted," Kumar stated.

Additionally, railway officials will open ticket counters in the Kumbh Mela area itself, ensuring that passengers have easy access to tickets for their travel.

In another important development, Dilip Kumar announced the creation of a new rail division for Jammu. Indian Railways has notified Jammu as a new rail division, marking a significant step in strengthening the railway network in Jammu and Kashmir

The division will initially cover 721 kilometers, including the Jammu to Srinagar-Budgam section. "Jammu has been notified as a new rail division by Indian Railways. Under this, 721 kilometers have been included initially. This will mainly include the railway section of Jammu to Srinagar-Budgam section," Kumar explained.

The establishment of this new rail division is a part of Indian Railways' broader strategy to enhance connectivity in the Jammu and Kashmir region, an area that has long been a priority for infrastructure development.

"Areas in and around Jammu and Kashmir are a priority... Indian Railways is trying to expand the railway network in all parts of the country to strengthen it and the trains are properly equipped," Kumar added.

Indian Railways is also ramping up its efforts to modernize the network. Over the past decade, the pace of railway infrastructure construction has significantly accelerated. Kumar noted that this includes the completion of new rail lines and the expansion of existing routes.

A particularly anticipated development is the soon-to-be-launched operation from Jammu to Srinagar. "Soon, the operation from Jammu to Srinagar will start," Kumar said, highlighting the connectivity this new route will bring to the region.

The Jammu rail division was previously part of the Ferozepur division, but Indian Railways has decided to create a separate division for Jammu to ensure better management and faster development of the region's railway infrastructure.

"Earlier this area was under the Ferozepur division... Indian Railways has decided to remove the northernmost part from the Ferozepur division and establish it as a new rail division," Kumar stated. (ANI)

