Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 2 (ANI): Anantnag police in Jammu and Kashmir said they have attached a residential property of a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) accused worth Rs 5 crore.

The accused has been identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat.

Also Read | Vasai: Pet Dog Dies From Trauma After Witnessing Owners Hit by Speeding Car During Night Walk in Maharashtra's Yashwant Smart City, Probe Underway.

In a major operation, Anantnag police attached a double-storied residential property under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). The property, registered in the name of Firdous Ahmad Bhat, resident of Hugam Lonepora, Srigufwara, spans 1 kanal and 10 marlas (Survey No. 5419/561 Min) and is valued at approximately Rs 5 crores, police said in a statement.

The attachment is linked to case First information report (FIR) No. 57/2024 of police station Mattan and was executed in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the executive magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols, it added.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: BEST Announces Special Services, Central Railway To Run 12 Additional Mumbai Local Trains for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Death Anniversy on December 6; Know Details Here.

This action represents a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region. It highlights the firm commitment of Anantnag Police to neutralise threats to national security and to maintain peace and order in the city, it added.

Anantnag Police, in close coordination with other agencies, remains resolute in its mission to take stringent action against individuals and entities involved in activities that jeopardise the Nation's sovereignty and integrity, the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)