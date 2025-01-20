Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): The search operations are underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district to track down terrorists.

The search operation is being carried out by the Kashmir Police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Zaloora village near Sopore.

Also Read | How To Buy Trump Coin, Melania Coin? Check Step-by-Step Guide To Get $TRUMP and $MELANIA Cryptocurrency Tokens on Different Crypto Exchange.

This comes after Security forces and police busted a hideout during a cordon and search operation in Sopore, police said on Sunday.

The CASO was launched in the area of Zaloora. The area has been cordoned off after gunshots were heard in the area.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code: Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves UCC Manual; Dates of Implementation To Be Announced Soon, Asserts CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"During a CASO launched by Police & SFs at Zaloora, Sopore a hideout was busted. During the same, fire was observed from inside. Area cordoned off," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)