Srinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will on Monday leave for Saudi Arabia to perform 'Umrah', a minor pilgrimage to the twin Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Making the announcement in a post on X on Friday, Abdullah said he has received the political clearance to undertake the pilgrimage.

"Alhumdullilah political clearance has come. I will be travelling to Saudi Arabia on Monday to perform Umrah & to offer prayers at Al Masjid an Nabawi (SAW) (The Prophet's (PBUH) Mosque) in Medina," the chief minister said.

Party sources said the chief minister's adviser, Nasir Aslam Wani, Minister Javed Dar and two MLAs Tanvir Sadiq and Mushtaq Guroo are also likely to accompany Abdullah for the pilgrimage.

Abdullah performed the 'Umrah' earlier this year as well. He was then accompanied by his father and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

