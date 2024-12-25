Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): Bhaderwah, a serene town nestled in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, is currently witnessing an influx of tourists, drawn by the region's fresh snowfall that blanketed the area on Tuesday.

In the Bhaderwah area, visitors could be seen joyfully playing in the snow, building snowmen, and soaking in the winter charm. To keep warm, they gathered around bonfires, sipping hot tea.

Balkrishan, an official from the Bhaderwah Development Authority, shared his excitement about the season's second snowfall and the growing tourist interest.

"This is not just a local attraction; we have tourists from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and other states. We've made sure to inspect all facilities and ensure everything is in place for the tourists' comfort," he said.

For many visitors, the experience was nothing short of magical.

Aakash, a first-time traveller to Bhaderwah, expressed his delight: "We heard so much about this place from our friends, and it has exceeded our expectations. It's my first time here, and I'm completely enchanted. My heart feels light, and happy," he shared.

Shivam Gupta, a tourist from Agra, was equally impressed by the region's beauty.

"The weather is fantastic, and the views are absolutely stunning. Everyone here is having a great time," he said.

Vikas from Varanasi mentioned that his visit to Vaishno Devi had led him to explore Bhaderwah.

"People suggested this place to us, and we're so glad we came. It's a beautiful, peaceful place, and we're thoroughly enjoying our time here," he said.

Similarly, a woman from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, found herself captivated by the snowy scenery after her pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi.

"We came to Vaishno Devi and then planned to see the snowfall. Bhaderwah was recommended to us, and it's simply mesmerizing," she remarked.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated light rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir until December 30, adding to the region's allure for winter tourism. A yellow warning has also been issued for December 25, with a cold wave predicted across the area. (ANI)

