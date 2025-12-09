Poonch (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], December 9 (ANI): The Indian Army's Territorial Army (TA) recruitment drive in Surankote town of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has witnessed an overwhelming response from thousands of young aspirants, days after Operation Sindoor. The large-scale initiative, aimed at offering employment opportunities and strengthening local engagement, will continue until December 15 and is expected to draw more than 30,000 participants from across the Union Territory.

Speaking to ANI, a participant expressed gratitude towards the Army for organising the drive at a crucial time. "We are grateful to the Indian Army for this recruitment drive amid rising unemployment. Nearly 1500-2000 boys participated today... This is completely free and fair and just with 5 minutes of hard work, we have a bright future... My family wanted me to be in the army and serve the nation," he said.

Also Read | Did India Request Russia To Replace S-400 Systems That Were Destroyed During India-Pakistan Tensions? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Shared by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

Another aspirant highlighted that such initiatives help channel the region's youth away from drug addiction and towards meaningful careers. "This is a great opportunity for the youth, which is advancing towards drug addiction... Till now 2,000 people have come and up to 30,000 youth might participate. The recruitment was transparent and fair... We are thankful to the Indian Army for this..." another aspirant highlighted.

Meanwhile, the Ghari Battalion of the Indian Army's Poonch Brigade on Sunday flagged off the National Integration Tour from Poonch to Dehradun, aimed at familiarising students with the diverse cultural and operational aspects of the Indian Army.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Over 50 Lakh Employees, 69 Lakh Pensioners To Benefit From 8th CPC, Says MoS Pankaj Chaudhary; Date of Implementation To Be Decided by Government.

Speaking about the initiative, a participating student told ANI, "Today, our National Integration Tour is going to Dehradun on behalf of the Poonch Brigade Army, and this is a huge opportunity for us. Two or three students from each school have gone... We will be taken to Dehradun, and the tour will be about 10 days. This will introduce us to the local culture, the different aspects of the Brigade Army, and all the things that happen in India..."

Shaista Majid, another student, expressed her gratitude, stating, told ANI, "Today, the Poonch Brigade is offering a huge opportunity to all the children. We'll be taken from Poonch to Dehradun, where we'll be offered numerous opportunities... Even after Operation Sindoor, this is our first time going there. I would like to thank them for even taking such a big step for us..." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)