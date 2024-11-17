Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): Territorial Army (TA) announced the successful culmination of its recent recruitment drive, held from November 11 to 17, in Baramulla, according to a statement.

The event saw unprecedented participation and engagement from aspiring candidates across the region, who braved inclement weather on certain days to pursue their dreams of serving the nation, 161 Territorial Army (TA) said in the statement.

The highly anticipated recruitment drive attracted a record number of applicants, demonstrating the immense interest and dedication of the youth towards serving the nation. The overwhelming response not only highlights the strong sense of patriotism among the candidates but also underscores the community's unwavering support for the armed forces and the positive development trajectory of Kashmir, it said.

"We are immensely proud of the remarkable turnout and the exceptional talent displayed by our candidates," said Major General PS Punia, GOC, 19 Infantry Division at Baramulla. "This recruitment drive has been a testament to the dedication and passion of our youth towards serving their country. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of this event," he added.

According to the press statement, approximately twenty-three thousand young men from various backgrounds showcased their enthusiasm and commitment by attending the recruitment rally. Despite challenging weather conditions on some days, the candidates displayed remarkable resilience and dedication in their pursuit to join the Territorial Army.

The complete recruitment drive was conducted in a fair and transparent manner, adhering to the highest standards of recruitment protocols. 161 Territorial Army, known for its discipline and commitment, ensured the entire process was smooth, fair and efficient.

The local community played a vital role in supporting the event, providing facilities and resources to ensure a smooth and successful recruitment drive, it added.

The participants thanked the Commanding Officer, 161 TA and expressed their gratitude towards the local administration which made the recruitment drive a grand success. 161 TA remains committed to upholding the values of integrity, honour, and excellence within the armed forces. The selected candidates will now undergo a written test to join the ranks of the esteemed Territorial Army, continuing the legacy of bravery and service to the nation, it said (ANI)

