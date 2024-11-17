Belagavi, November 17: In Belagavi’s Waddarawadi area, a 40-year-old woman and her 29-year-old daughter were reportedly attacked and nearly stripped outside their home. The victims claimed police advised them to seek resolution through local elders. The incident, which occurred on November 10, only came to light after a viral video prompted authorities to register a case at Malmaruti police station.

According to a report Times Of India, The victims said the attack was intended to force them out of their homes, which the attackers planned to use for building a temple. A married woman who had returned to her parental home after enduring harassment from her husband in Maharashtra and her daughter reported a brutal attack by their neighbours. The victims alleged that Indravva Astekar, Hoovappa Astekar, and Manikanth Astekar forcibly entered their homes, dragged them outside, and subjected them to physical violence. Karnataka Horror: Son Beats Mother To Death With Stick for Going Out of Village in Kalaburagi; Arrested.

The assailants not only tore their clothes but also insulted them with false accusations of prostitution. Fearing for their lives, the mother and daughter sought help from the Belagavi police commissioner, which led to the registration of a case against the accused on Friday, November 15. Karnataka Horror: Young Woman Gang-Raped by 2 in Mysuru City, Case Registered.

Following the attack, Rohan Jagadish, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), visited the victims’ home and confirmed the arrest of the accused. He stated that the women were assaulted on suspicion of prostitution and mentioned that the victims had accused local police of delaying the registration of their complaint. "We will investigate and take action if any lapses are found," Jagadish added.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

