Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 19 (ANI): In a swift action, Udhampur police arrested a man accused of murdering his mother-in-law within 12 hours of the crime, officials said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Shanti Devi, was attacked with an axe by her son-in-law, Suresh Kumar, on Sunday. The accused also seriously injured his wife, Lalita Devi, and sister-in-law, Anju Devi, before fleeing the scene, according to the Udhampur police.

"Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot along with forensic teams. The body was taken into custody, and the injured were shifted to the hospital," said a statement from the police.

The statement further noted that a police team from Ramnagar Police Station, led by the Station House Officer and supervised by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, conducted rigorous searches in Ramnagar and nearby areas.

A case has been registered under Sections 103, 109, and 331(6) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

