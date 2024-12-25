Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], December 25 (ANI): The Janata Dal (Secular) recently condemned the Mysuru City Corporation's proposal to rename a road after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"The decision of the Mysore Metropolitan Corporation to name the KRS Road in the historic city of Mysore as 'Siddaramaiah Arogya Marg' is condemnable," JD(S) posted on X.

This comes after the Mysuru City Corporation proposed the famous KRS road be renamed "Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga." The KRS road stretches from the city to popular attractions outside city limits.

Raising strong objections against the proposal, JD(S) said that the Chief Minister was accused number one in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam and was facing a Lokayukta probe.

"The accused A1 Siddaramaiah, who illegally obtained a site in MUDA and cheated, is facing trial in the court and Lokayukta," the Karnataka's opposition party said, adding that there was no elected board in the city's Corporation.

"There is no elected board in the Mysore Metropolitan Corporation. The officials appointed by the Congress government have decided to name the road after Siddaramaiah to repay their debt," JD(S) said.

The opposition party further said that renaming the KRS road after CM Siddaramaiah was an "insult" to the entire state. "Naming a road after the Chief Minister is a betrayal and insult not only to the historic city of Mysore but to the entire state," JD(S) added.

Over a week ago, tensions escalated between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Karnataka over issues of internal reservation and alleged land allotment scams. Congress leader BK Hariprasad responded sharply to BJP President BY Vijayendra's demands on the MUDA scam, challenging his stance.

"Vijayendra should ask for the investigation of the land allotted to RSS and Sangh Parivar... At what cost have they taken this land?" Hariprasad demanded, directing attention toward land allocations he believes warrant investigation.

Vijayendra had previously sought action on the alleged MUDA scam, raising questions about land irregularities. Hariprasad, however, chose to shift focus to the BJP's ties with right-wing groups, calling for greater scrutiny of their land dealings. (ANI)

