Medininagar, June 28: An eight-year-old boy was beaten to death during a fight over collecting berries in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said. A group of children were collecting berries under a tree when a fight broke out between two of them. The accused, a 23-year-old man, intervened and thrashed one of them to death, Inspector Ramashish Paswan of Pandu police station said. Jharkhand Shocker: CISF Personnel Kills Wife, Later Dies by Suicide in Bokaro District, Probe Underway.

A search was underway for the accused who went missing following the incident, he said, adding that a case was also lodged. Police said the body of the boy was sent for post-mortem examination to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

