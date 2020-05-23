India News | Jharkhand's Ranchi in Orange Zone Now

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 23 (ANI): Jharkhand's Ranchi is now included in the orange zone in view of the low incidence of COVID-19 cases being reported in the past few days, said officials on Friday.

"Ranchi has come in the orange zone from the red zone from today. Doubling of cases in Ranchi once climbed to 3.5 days. Now doubling rate is 5.7 days," said Ranchi DC Rai Mahimapat Ray and SSP Anish Gupta in a joint press conference.

Also Read | Eid Moon Sighting in India, Chand Raat 2020 Live News Updates: No Reports of Crescent Sighting So Far, Hilal Committees in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata to Announce Shortly.

They said the district administration is making all efforts to deal with the problems of migrants coming in the state.

"No relaxation will be there in the lockdown for Eid," They appealed people to observe Eid following lockdown norms and perform Namaz inside houses while maintaining social distancing.

Also Read | 'What Did Kolkata Municipal Corporation Do?': West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Targets TMC Government Over Cyclone Amphan.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 323 in the state on Friday, according to Health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)